Karnataka man kills sister for loving person from minority community; mother dies during rescue

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old pushed his sister into a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk for reportedly loving a person from a minority community. The mother of the siblings also died after she jumped into the lake to save her daughter.

The incident occurred at Hunsur rural police station limits of Mysuru district on Tuesday night. The bodies were fished out on Wednesday morning.

Anitha (40), the deceased mother, was the wife of Sathish, a farmer and native of Hirikyathanahalli. Dhanushri (19) a second-year Bcom student of a college in Hunsur, has been identified as the deceased daughter. Nithin is the accused brother who had discontinued his education, after high school and worked as a daily wage worker.

According to a complaint to police by Sathish, the accused had taken the mother and sister on a bike with the pretext of seeing an ailing relative at Hemmige village on Tuesday evening. Later, he had stopped the vehicle near the lake where he pushed his sister into the water body, after which Nithin came home and informed his father about the incident. The accused even showed his father the place of incident around 10 pm, police said.