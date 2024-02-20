Karnataka minister says minorities getting less than 1% of total budget

Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday told the Assembly that minorities will get less than 1 per cent of the total budget size proposed for 2024-25.
Khan was responding to a question by Shikaripura BJP MLA B Y Vijayendra on the development of minority colonies in the state after Congress came to power. He accused the Congress government of prioritising minorities over drought-hit farmers.
“Out of Rs 3.71 lakh crore (for 2024-25), minorities have taken not even 1%,” Khan said. “We have made an action plan for Rs 1,000 crore for minority development. “For the development of minority colonies, out of Rs 300 crore, we have released only Rs 165 crore,” he specified.
Earlier, Vijayendra said the Congress is appeasing minorities after coming to power. “Without helping drought-hit farmers, the CM announced Rs 10,000 crore for minorities,” he charged. He said the government had released Rs 1,000 crore for minorities.
Vijayendra accused the Congress government of discrimination while allocating grants for development of minority colonies. “Most of the grants have gone to Congress MLAs,” he said.
Khan clarified that an action plan worth Rs 1,000 crore had been prepared. “Funds under action plan will be released over 3 years,” he said.
On allocation of minority colony grants, Khan said 29 BJP-held Assembly constituencies and 8 of JD(S) had received funds. “We have categorised minority colonies based on population as A, B and C. It is based on this that funds have been distributed to Assembly segments,” he said.
BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal intervened to say that his Bijapur City constituency has not received funds despite having 1.2 lakh Muslims. To this, Khan said: “How do we give you funds when you say you won’t work for Muslims?” This led to some arguments.
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said Yatnal’s political statements must not be tied to grant allocation. “If you neglect 1.2 lakh voters in Bijapur because of Yatnal, how can you be the protector of minorities?” he said.
Khan quipped that Bommai should have advised Yatnal against making anti-Muslim statements. “Anyway, I’m ready to give not Rs 5 crore, but Rs 10 crore to Bijapur,” he said.