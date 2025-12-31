Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: Congress names 4 candidates

The party has nominated Mohan Limbikai for the West Graduates’ constituency and Shashi Hulikuntemutt for the South East Graduates’ seat.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 20:57 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressmlc election

Follow us on :

Follow Us