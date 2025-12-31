Karnataka MLC polls: Congress names 4 candidates

<p>Bengaluru: The Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for elections to four Council seats scheduled in November next year.</p>.<p>The party has nominated Mohan Limbikai for the West Graduates’ constituency and Shashi Hulikuntemutt for the South East Graduates’ seat.</p>.Karnataka government eyes rich PSU profits to raise money for startups using venture capital funds.<p>Sharanappa Mattur has been fielded from the North East Teachers’ constituency. Puttanna, the sitting MLC representing Bangalore Teachers’ segment, has been renominated as the party’s candidate.</p>