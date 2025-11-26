Karnataka: Mother strangles newborn girl to death

<p>Ramdurg (Belagavi district): In a horrifying incident, a mother, in despair over the fact that she had given birth to a girl for the fourth time, killed her own daughter at the Mudakavi Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ramdurg taluk in the district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Police said that Ashwini Hanamantha Halakatti, a resident of Mudakavi village, gave birth to her daughter on Sunday.</p>.<p>Both Ashwini and her child were declared to be in good health.</p>.Karnataka leadership change: D K Shivakumar invokes conscience, says 'secret' lies with 5-6 people.<p>On Tuesday, while inspecting the condition of the newborn infants, the staff at the PHC were horrified to find that Ashwini’s daughter had been strangled to death.</p>.<p>Ashwini and her husband had been praying for a son this time. But when she gave birth to a girl again, Ashwini killed her own child.</p>