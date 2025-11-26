Menu
Karnataka: Mother strangles newborn girl to death

Police said that Ashwini Hanamantha Halakatti, a resident of Mudakavi village, gave birth to her daughter on Sunday.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:27 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 22:27 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavi

