Karnataka mulls renaming Hubballi & Belagavi airports after Sangolli Rayanna, Kittur Chennamma

The Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister said he would discuss with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about passing a resolution by both Houses of the state legislature on the issue of renaming of the airports. "There have been demand for some time now and memorandums have been submitted by various organisations to the government to name Hubballi airport after Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and Belagavi airport after Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma," Patil said, responding to a question raised by Congress legislators N H Konareddy and Srinivas Mane during the Zero Hour.