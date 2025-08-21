Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed’s ‘Vote Chor’ remark on PM Narendra Modi sparks midnight uproar in Council

<p>Bengaluru: Tensions flared in the Council late Wednesday night as BJP members, led by Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, staged a protest in the well of the House, strongly objecting to controversial remarks made by Congress member and chief minister's advisor Naseer Ahmed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>During a heated midnight debate, Ahmed repeatedly referred to PM Modi as a "fraud" and "vote chor" (vote thief), sparking immediate outrage from the Opposition. BJP members condemned the language used and demanded that Ahmed issue an apology on the floor of the House.</p>.BJP slams Delhi-based think tank CSDS for 'false data', says Congress using it to allege 'vote theft'.<p>Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti intervened, stating that such remarks were unparliamentary and should be expunged from the official records. However, the intervention failed to restore order, as protests continued.</p>.<p>Despite mounting pressure, Ahmed stood by his comments, claiming they were factual and refusing to retract them. He insisted he had not spoken against any individual specifically, further intensifying the standoff.</p>.<p>Chairman Horatti then directed Leader of the House, N S Boseraju, to instruct Ahmed to withdraw his statements. However, Ahmed remained defiant, maintaining that he had merely stated the truth.</p>.<p>The protest continued beyond midnight. After repeated instructions by Horatti, Ahmed insisted that he was not regreting by heart but orally just to satisfy the Opposition members.</p>