Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed’s ‘Vote Chor’ remark on PM Narendra Modi sparks midnight uproar in Council

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti intervened, stating that such remarks were unparliamentary and should be expunged from the official records.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 23:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us