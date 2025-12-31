Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: No new case against H D Deve Gowda, says NICE

NICE said this in response to Gowda’s statement earlier this week that he had been made party to a Supreme Court writ petition in connection with the BMIC project.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 20:59 IST
Karnataka NewsH D Deve Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us