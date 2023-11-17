Karnataka: No progress in illegal mining cases, SIT gets extension

The state Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Lokayukta looking into illegal mining cases, while expressing dissatisfaction about the slow progress of investigation in more than 170 cases, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Thursday.
The Cabinet decided to extend the duration of the SIT until June 30, 2024 hoping it would make progress with the cases, he told reporters here.
The tenure of the SIT was over in June 2022. “There has been no progress in cases in the last five years. In as many as 172 cases, even preliminary investigation has not taken place. In 10 criminal cases, investigation is pending over the last eight years and as many as 59 cases are stuck in courts at various levels, the minister said.
The cabinet also decided to review cases pertaining to illegal mining involving more than 50,000 tonnes, which were handed over to the CBI.
The CM will henceforth review cases periodically to help speed up cases, Patil added.