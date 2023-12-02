Karnataka plans new system to increase workers' cess collection

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning to introduce a new system to increase the collection of cess levied on builders under the Karnataka Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

At present, the government levies a 1 per cent cess on the cost of construction to be paid by builders who employ the labourers. This applies to buildings whose construction cost is above Rs 10 lakh.

At a meeting here on Saturday, Labour Minister Santhosh Lad observed that there were no new measures taken until now to improve cess collection. In fact, Lad said that the cess collection had decreased.