Karnataka police hunt for accused prof in medical seat cheating case in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A police team from Karnataka has come down to Kerala in search of Dr Bennet Abraham, director of Dr Somervell Memorial CSI medical college in Karakonam, in connection with a medical admission cheating case registered at Malleshwaram.</p><p>According to sources, it was the second time that the Karnataka police team is coming down to Kerala in search of Dr Abraham. He is wanted in a case pertaining to cheating around Rs. 7.25 crore from several students in Karnataka offering medical seats. Bennet is reportedly absconding.</p><p>The Karnataka police team was being assisted by the local police. The search was still going on, said sources at the Vellarada police station.</p><p>The police action against Dr Abraham is an embarrassment to the CPI as he was CPI candidate against Congress's Shashi Tharoor in 2014 Lok Sabha election at Thiruvananthapuram. But he could finish only in third place.</p><p>Dr Abraham and other top officials of the college management, including Church of South India's South Kerala diocese bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, are also facing Enforcement Directorate probe in connection with the suspected illegal financial dealings.</p>