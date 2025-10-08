<p>Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said that the company will continue sponsoring H-1B visas and cover all costs. The CEO's statement comes after US President Donald Trump's order last month that imposed a $100,000 fee on each new application.</p><p>Huang said the "opportunities found in America have profoundly shaped lives."</p>.US Commerce Secretary signals 'significant' number of H-1B visa changes before 2026.<p>"And the miracle of Nvidia — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration," he said. </p><p>US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation, 'Restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers', to raise the H-1B visa fee to a staggering $100,000 annually. </p><p>Last week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick mentioned that there will be “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-commerce-secretary-signals-significant-number-of-h-1b-visa-changes-before-2026-3747796">a significant number of changes</a>” in the H-1B visa process before February 2026, when the new fee of $100,000 goes into effect.</p><p>Amid widespread panic and chaos, the Trump administration clarified that the new fee requirement for H-1B visas will not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions.</p><p>“There was a lottery. The H-1B is a lottery,” he said, adding that in his recent conversation with heads of two of the biggest tech companies in the world, “they said doing a lottery for skilled workers coming into America is 'bizarre'.”</p><p>Lutnick questioned why a nation should bring in skilled workers through a lottery. “That just doesn't make any sense.”</p> <p><em>(With Reuters and PTI inputs)</em></p>