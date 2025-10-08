Menu
'Would not be possible without immigration', says CEO Jensen Huang; Nvidia to continue sponsoring H-1B visas: Report

'And the miracle of Nvidia — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration,' Nvidia CEO said.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 07:07 IST
