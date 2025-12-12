Karnataka power tussle | No leadership change for now, says Yathindra

<p>Belagavi: Power tussle in Congress escalated again Thursday when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra categorically ruled out change in leadership for now. </p>.<p>Yathindra, an MLC, told reporters: "There’s no tussle for CM’s post. I’ve told you, everything is clear. The high command has clearly said that as of now, there will be no change". </p>.<p>Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said: "The high command will make the final decision." Shivakumar said the CM would reply to Yathindra. </p>.Siddaramaiah's official trips on special flights, choppers cost Rs 47 crore, Karnataka Assembly told.<p>But Yathindra’s statement appeared to have antagonised Shivakumar’s camp. "If I speak, it is balatkara (forcible). If he (Yathindra) speaks, it is chamatkara (magic)," Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain said, suggesting that the Congress should issue a notice to Yathindra for indiscipline. Hussain was given a notice in July this year for speaking out of turn. </p>.<p>Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Does anybody have the guts to change the CM? Only high command can," he said. </p>