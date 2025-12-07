Menu
Karnataka raises maize procurement cap to 50 quintals per farmer

A corrigendum issued following the government order states that the earlier cap of 20 quintals per farmer has been increased to 50 quintals.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 12:02 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 12:02 IST
