Karnataka retired government employees to stage black flag protest on October 1

"Pressing for our demand, we will also hold a padayatra from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. We are planning to stage a massive protest involving nearly three lakh participants, including 17,623 retired employees and their families, if our demand was not met. We are also exploring the possibility of legal fight for our rights."

Shanmukaiah said that those retired employees in the A, B, C and D Groups will be losing an average of Rs six lakh to Rs 20 lakh due to the disparity. "The government should ensure death-cum-retirement gratuity (DCRG), commutation and earned leave encashment as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission,” he said.

"We have already submitted memorandums to MLAs, MPs, ministers, chief minister and officials," he added.