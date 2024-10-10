Karnataka’s Akka Cafes to boost rural women’s entrepreneurship

<p>Bengaluru: The Akka Cafe initiative aims to boost rural women’s entrepreneurship, said Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, during its inauguration in Bengaluru on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"This initiative will significantly impact Karnataka's socio-economic landscape by empowering rural women and promoting entrepreneurship,” he stated.</p>.<p>The state government has allocated nearly Rs 25 crore to the project, announced in the 2024-25 budget, which will be implemented by the National Livelihood Mission-Karnataka (NLM).</p>.Namma Metro: Women driven \ne-autos launched at two stations.<p>In its first phase, the project plans to open 50 cafes and 2,500 kiosks across Karnataka, run by women from self-help groups (SHGs), who will receive up to Rs 15 lakh in grants for set-up costs.</p>.<p>NLM has partnered with the Institute for Hotel Management (IHM), Bengaluru, to provide skills training. Additionally, a bakery unit, operated by SHG women, will supply baked goods to Akka Cafes in Bengaluru.</p>