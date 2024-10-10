Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s Akka Cafes to boost rural women’s entrepreneurship

The state government has allocated nearly Rs 25 crore to the project, announced in the 2024-25 budget, which will be implemented by the National Livelihood Mission-Karnataka (NLM).
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 03:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaWomen employment

Follow us on :

Follow Us