<p>Mangaluru: Close on the heels of police stepping up pressure on sureties, two accused who had refused to attend court hearings and remained absconding surrendered before the court here recently.</p><p>Police sources said that in cases registered under the police commissionerate limits, chargesheets had been filed against the accused in jurisdictional courts. Many accused had gone into hiding without attending court hearings. Recently, the police began collecting details of bonds or collateral provided by sureties in cases where the accused failed to appear.</p><p>Authorities also obtained court permission to recover penalties from sureties or take possession of their assets if the absconding persons failed to appear. The RTC of land will also provide details of ownership, sources said.</p><p>In the past month, police have taken possession of assets submitted by sureties in five cases. Penalties were recovered from two sureties, and steps to seize assets from four others have been initiated.</p><p>Police cautioned the public to thoroughly check the background of individuals before signing as sureties or guaranteeing their court appearances</p>