Karnataka’s era of geological discovery

<p>A rich geological heritage can be seen in Karnataka. The landscape is characterised by diverse formations, including the Archean complex, Proterozoic sedimentary basins, and Deccan traps, all part of the Peninsular Shield of India. It is also rich in minerals, including deposits of iron ore, gold, manganese, and limestone. </p>.<p>Karnataka’s Geological Survey Department, established in 1880, is one of the oldest in the country. This was followed by the establishment of the Department of Geology at Bangalore University (formerly Central College) in 1898, making it one of the oldest in the country. It spawned many eminent geologists. The prominent among them was Bangalore Puttaiya Radhakrishna (1918-2012), who was nationally and internationally recognised and honoured. His contributions to geology and nation-building remain unparalleled. </p>.<p>Born in Bangalore on April 30, 1918, his academic journey culminated in 1937 when he graduated with honours in geology from Central College, securing a gold medal for his exceptional prowess. Demonstrating remarkable precocity, he joined the Mysore Geological Department (MGD) at the tender age of 19. </p>.Mind and matter: Healing hearts, building futures.<p>Over an impressive 37-year tenure, Radhakrishna ascended the ranks, ultimately retiring as director in 1974. His leadership catalysed transformative progress. The department made significant strides in mineral exploration, unlocking Karnataka’s subterranean wealth. He championed scientific groundwater management, recognising its critical role in development, and oversaw the creation of detailed geological maps that remain indispensable blueprints for the state’s resource planning and infrastructure projects even today.</p>.<p>Recognising the need for a collaborative national platform, he was instrumental in co-founding the Geological Society of India in 1958. Serving as its first secretary for 15 years and later as its editor from 1974 to 1992, he became the society’s indefatigable engine.</p>.<p>Under his meticulous stewardship, the society flourished. Its annual journal blossomed into a respected monthly publication. The society’s specialised outputs included memoirs, lecture notes, field guide books, and a mineral resource series. Crucially, Radhakrishna championed decentralisation, ensuring annual meetings rotated across India. This fostered a truly national character, provided exposure to diverse terrains, and crucially, spotted and nurtured promising young talent nationwide. </p>.<p><strong>Pioneering scientist</strong></p>.<p>Radhakrishna was a pioneering scientist whose work fundamentally reshaped the understanding of the Indian landmass. He meticulously documented tectonic uplift, youthful, deeply incised river systems, and evidence of cyclic erosion, proving its dynamic geological activity in seminal works like <em>The Mysore Plateau</em> (1952) and<em> Western Ghats of the Indian Peninsula </em>(1965).</p>.<p>In the 1950s, his focus turned to the enigmatic Closepet Granite – a colossal 500-km-long belt within the ancient Dharwar craton. His groundbreaking research proposed its genesis through the anatexis (partial melting) of the surrounding Peninsular gneiss (the basement on which the supracrustal rocks of the Dharwar Group were deposited), a theory that earned him a doctorate from Mysore University in 1954. </p>.<p>Radhakrishna possessed a rare pragmatism. As chairman of Mysore Minerals Limited, he spearheaded the strategic exploitation of iron ore, manganese, chromite, and kaolin.</p>.<p><strong>Advocacy</strong></p>.<p>He was a vocal advocate for domestic mineral beneficiation and self-sufficiency, staunchly condemning the export of raw resources that robbed the nation of value and industrial potential. He was also an uncompromising champion of fieldwork, the bedrock of geological truth. Even into his 70s, he actively led demanding field excursions.</p>.<p>Perhaps foreseeing contemporary challenges clearly, Radhakrishna understood that India’s future hinged on sustainable water and soil management. His foresight led to the establishment of Karnataka’s Groundwater Cell in 1966, a model later expanded nationally. He investigated critical dam foundations on major rivers like the Kali, Ghataprabha, and Krishna, ensuring structural integrity. His prescient 1993 article in <em>Current Science </em>sounded a stark warning about the accelerating degradation of the rich black soils in Karnataka, directly linking rising salinity to unsustainable over-irrigation practices.</p>.<p><strong>An enduring legacy</strong> </p>.<p>Radhakrishna’s monumental contributions garnered prestigious accolades: the Padma Shri (1993), Fellowship of the Geological Society of London (1986), and Fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (1972). Yet, his most profound legacy lies in the generations of geologists he inspired, mentored, and empowered. B P Radhakrishna’s life was a synthesis of rigorous science and unwavering service. From deciphering the complexities of the Closepet Granite to advocating passionately for groundwater conservation, his work consistently bridged deep academic inquiry with tangible national progress. </p>