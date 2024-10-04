Karnataka: Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar inaugurates Srirangapatna Dasara

<p>Srirangapatna: Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar inaugurated the Srirangapatna Dasara by offering floral benediction to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, atop Dasara jumbo Mahendra, at Kiranguru Banninmantap, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, on Friday. </p><p>Several events and competitions are also being held as part of the Dasara festivities from October 4 to 7.</p>.Dasara jumbo runs amok in Srirangapatna; brought under control.<p>Agriculture and District in charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Deputy Commissioner Kumar and other dignitaries were present at the occasion. The jamboo savari will be taken out in the main streets and culminate at the grounds opposite Sri Ranganathaswamy temple. </p><p>Several cultural programmes will be organised on all the four days of the festival. </p>