Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court rejects former UP MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's plea to quash proceedings

The high court had dismissed Khan's application seeking quashing of the proceedings in the case lodged at Rampur and directed the trial court to proceed with the trial in accordance with law.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us