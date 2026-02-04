<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> revenue department is rolling out a statewide 'automation' of mutation -- the process to record change in land ownership -- so that physical interface between officials and citizens is reduced.</p><p>Mutation will be done automatically if there are no objections, Revenue Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has said in a directive to all deputy commissioners.</p>.Karnataka backwardness report stokes concerns, stirs policy debate.<p>At present, there is a 7-day notice period for mutation involving registrable instruments like sale deeds and gift deeds. For non-registrable mutation, the notice period is 15 days.</p><p>Under the new system, the thumb impression of the revenue inspector will not be required in order to approve the mutation.</p><p>"In the case of registrable mutation, approval will be granted automatically by the system on the 8th night. For non-registrable mutation, approval will be done on the 16th night. Therefore, approval by revenue inspectors will not be necessary," Nagaraj stated. "However, revenue inspectors are allowed to file objections within the notice period."</p><p>The auto-mutation system is being piloted in Mandya and Maddur taluks. "It has been decided to implement this across the state in the coming days," Nagaraj stated. Ahead of the statewide rollout, deputy commissioners have been asked to direct their tahsildars to 'flag' all government lands and other restricted immovable assets within a week.</p><p><strong>Draft rules on Power of Attorney</strong></p><p>The revenue department has issued draft rules that seek to tighten the use of powers of attorney for property registration. The draft Karnataka Registration (Amendment) Rules are up for public scrutiny.</p><p>Under the draft rules, sub-registrars can refuse to register a property if a "representative, assignee or agent authorized to present the document fails to produce proof that the person who executed the power of attorney is alive".</p><p>Proof of life includes a life certificate issued by a magistrate, gazetted officer, post master, police sub-inspector, tahsildar, panchayat development officer or municipal commissioner. A digital life certificate generated through Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology System will also be accepted.</p><p>If a person who has executed the power of attorney is residing outside India, his or her representative must produce a life certificate issued by a notary, any court judge, magistrate, Indian consul, vice-consul or a representative of the central government.</p>