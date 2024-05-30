Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa vows to upgrade government schools on par with private ones

''It is imperative to think of a state-of-the-art infrastructure for an advanced education system. Our government is all committed to making the dreams of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a reality by establishing a rational society backed by an intellectually and socially awakened mass of people.''

On the KREIS schools, he said there will be free and direct admission to the students from the most underprivileged sections such as rag pickers, ex-manual scavengers, graveyard labourers, children who are rescued from child labour, bonded labour, and orphan children.