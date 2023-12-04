JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader’s ‘early bird’ offer to lawmakers

Khader said on Sunday that he would give away tea cups and saucers designed with state and national emblems to legislators who enter the Assembly hall before the quorum bell is pressed.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 21:16 IST

Follow Us

Belagavi: Speaker U T Khader has announced an incentive for lawmakers in a bid to encourage them to participate in Assembly proceedings.

Khader said on Sunday that he would give away tea cups and saucers designed with state and national emblems to legislators who enter the Assembly hall before the quorum bell is pressed.

"We have to make efforts to streamline the attendance in Assembly. This time, I will be giving tea cups and saucers on a daily basis to those who attend the session in a disciplined manner," Khader told reporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 December 2023, 21:16 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaU T Khader

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT