Karnataka Speaker U T Khader’s ‘early bird’ offer to lawmakers

Belagavi: Speaker U T Khader has announced an incentive for lawmakers in a bid to encourage them to participate in Assembly proceedings.
Khader said on Sunday that he would give away tea cups and saucers designed with state and national emblems to legislators who enter the Assembly hall before the quorum bell is pressed.
"We have to make efforts to streamline the attendance in Assembly. This time, I will be giving tea cups and saucers on a daily basis to those who attend the session in a disciplined manner," Khader told reporters here.