Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka state CAT topper wants to pursue MBA at IIMB

He hails from Kerala and is working as a data scientist in a private firm in the city.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us