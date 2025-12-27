<p>Bengaluru: Govind Balasubramanian emerged as the state topper in the recently declared Common Admission Test (CAT) by securing a perfect 100 percentile in his third attempt.</p>.<p>He hails from Kerala and is working as a data scientist in a private firm in the city.</p>.Karnataka student secures 100 percentile in CAT.<p>“My dream is to do an MBA at IIMB. I had scored 100 percentile in the CAT-2022 earlier. But I did not get a seat in IIMB in the viva. So, I attempted and scored 99.97 percentile last year. This year again, I tried my luck and scored 100 percentile. This time, I am confident of getting into IIMB or IIMA,” Govind said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He studied Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa campus and graduated in 2023.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Since childhood, I have interest in Maths and logical questions. I scored high in Maths. I preferred logical reasoning over any other subject in this examination. My maths and logical reasoning are very strong. It helped me to get 100 percentile,” he explained.</p>