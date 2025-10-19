<p>Bengaluru: The state government has ordered the termination of the Karnataka State Tuberculosis Control Institute, in accordance with the all-member meeting of the institute held in the presence of the health minister in December 2024. </p><p>The functions of the institute will be transferred to the State TB-Division of the Arogya Soudha (commissionerate), and the institute building will be used to establish the Pulmonology and General Medicine Unit-UPHC under the National Urban Health Mission and the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare.</p>