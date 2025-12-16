<p>Madikeri: The carcass of an eight-year-old male tiger was found in a coffee estate at Srimangala, Chettalli, near Madikeri, after it reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained from a snare trap.</p><p>According to DCF Abhishek, the tiger had been caught in a snare trap at another location about two days ago. The animal is believed to have escaped from the trap but sustained injuries, eventually becoming weak and dying in the coffee estate.</p><p>“Prima facie, the snare appears to be the kind usually set to trap small animals. A detailed investigation is underway. A dog from the dog squad has been deployed at the site to help trace the area where the snare was laid,” DCF Abhishek added. </p>