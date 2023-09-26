Karnataka to endure Rs 4,000 crore loss over two-day bandh

Putting economics aside, bandhs, according to Prabhakar, will damage Bengaluru's and Karnataka's credibility because they will have an impact on international agreements and commitments. The 720 member companies of KEA are instructed to make a decision about closing based on the "local situation" because the organization has declined to take a stand on the bandh.

According to the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), it will take a business entity at least a week to make up for losses from just one day of the bandh.

“One day closure by only the trading community amounts to a Rs 100 crore loss in GST collection to the state exchequer. Consider this multiple times across all spheres of economic activities,” Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, FKCCI president-elect, said.

About 80 per cent of Bengaluru's industries have agreed to close for a day on Tuesday (September 26) in light of the Cauvery issue's origins and sentiments, but they are hesitant to close again on Friday, Lahoti said. The decision is left up to the local industries, he added.

The hotelier's association, which directly or indirectly employs about 10 lakh people, projects a daily loss of Rs 100 crore from excise duties alone.

PC Rao, president of the Bengaluru Hotelier’s Association, stated that while reports suggest heavier losses, revenue generation in the hotel industry is on a daily basis.

Other industries can resume operations the following day and makeup lost revenue, but that is not an option for hoteliers, he added.

Rao also said that due to a “lack of clarity”, the hotel association cannot support the bandh call.