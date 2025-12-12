Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to file SLP in SC against HC order on guest lecturers

S L Bhoje Gowda, S V Sankanur, Hemalatha Nayak, N Ravikumar, Ramesh Babu and other MLCs stressed the need to provide ‘justice’ for guest lecturers who have served for over 20 years with lesser salary.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 01:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 01:56 IST
EducationUGC

Follow us on :

Follow Us