Karnataka to launch R&D platform to encourage sustainable innovations

Steps will be taken to launch two organisations -- E-KRDIP and Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) -- in order to provide focus and thrust to R & D in the state.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 17:11 IST

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday said approval of the finance department has been obtained to start E-KRDIP (Karnataka Research & Development Innovation Platform).

Steps will be taken to launch two organisations -- E-KRDIP and Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF) -- in order to provide focus and thrust to R & D in the state.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an event titled 'Change Makers of Tomorrow' organised by Shell India.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's office, Boseraju said there is a congenial as well as cordial atmosphere in Karnataka for R & D due to excellent human resources.

KSRF aims to create an enabling atmosphere for R & D. This proposal has also received approval of the finance department.

'I have directed the officials to expedite the setting up KSRF in the state immediately,' he added.

'This institutional mechanism E-KRDIP will also ensure coordination and synergy between educational institutions, professional bodies and Startup Industries for greater innovation, research and development,' the Minister said.

(Published 11 October 2023, 17:11 IST)
