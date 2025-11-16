Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to upgrade 100 Urdu-medium schools into KPS with bilingual instruction

English has been adopted as the medium of instruction from class one along with Urdu in these 400 schools.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 22:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 22:39 IST
Karnataka NewsUrduEnglish Medium Instruction

Follow us on :

Follow Us