Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Two arrested for attempting to run vehicle over cops

The arrested are Mohammad Azeem of Kaup and Mohammad Razik of Bajpe.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 08:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us