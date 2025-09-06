Karnataka: Two arrested for attempting to run vehicle over cops

<p>Udupi: The Padubidri police arrested two persons for attempting to mow down cops with a vehicle while illegally transporting cattle near Hejamadi toll gate.</p><p>The arrested are Mohammad Azeem of Kaup and Mohammad Razik of Bajpe. The arrested were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody, said Udupi SP Hariram Shankar. </p><p>Explaining the case, he said on August 5 morning near Hejamadi toll gate PSI and staff of Gangolli Police Station were waiting based on reliable information regarding cattle theft case. </p><p>An SUV coming from Udupi towards Mangaluru was stopped and checked. The police found five to six cattle cruelly tied up inside the vehicle. When questioned, they tried to run the vehicle over the cops with an intention of killing them. Police managed to arrest one accused, identified as Sharoz from Surathkal, on the spot, while the other accused drove the car towards the officers, injuring them, and fled the spot. </p><p>Following a complaint filed by the PSI of Gangolli Police Station, a case was registered at Padubidri Police Station. Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Razik, who had fled to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, were nabbed when they returned to Bajpe on Saturday. </p><p>The SP said that Razik already has a case against him pertaining to illegal cattle transport. Azeem too has a pending case at Bajpe Police Station for illegal cattle transport, another case at Moodbidri Police Station for theft. He was also wanted in cattle theft cases registered at Chittakula and Ankola Police Stations in Uttara Kannada district.</p>