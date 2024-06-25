Karnataka: Two booked for attempting to assault Udupi district prison jailer, superintendent

Udupi: The Hiriyadka police have booked a case against two undertrials for allegedly attempting to assault and abuse the jailer and district prison superintendent along with other staff members at Udupi district prison at Hiriyadka.
In a complaint, superintendent Siddarama B Patil alleged that when jailer S A Shirola brought undertrials Mahamed Ashiq and Mahammed Saklain to his chamber, the duo abused the jailer for delaying pigeon call system (for prisoners to talk to their advocate and family) with verbal abuses and also issued threats to him.
Later, when staff of the prison were escorting them, they allegedly pushed them and tried to remove the fire extinguisher machine. They allegedly entered the kitchen and brought big spoons.
Further, Saklain allegedly tried to assault Patil using a wooden chair in the chamber. However, staff present at the spot prevented him from doing so. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 353, 504, 506 and 36.
Both suspects belong to the Garuda gang which was involved in a road rage incident during a gang war in the middle of the road.
Published 25 June 2024, 08:06 IST