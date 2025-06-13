Karnataka: VTU introduces AI across every engineering curriculum

<p>Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is revamping engineering courses by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) in all branches, including the conventional civil and mechanical.</p>.<p>The university has sought feedback from students and faculty on the new syllabus designed with assistance from industry partners. Before sending it for feedback, Vice Chancellor (VC) Vidyashankar S held a series of meetings with principals of affiliated colleges and explained to them the idea behind the revamping.</p>.<p>In mech & civil too</p>.<p>The VC told <em>DH,</em> "No engineering stream will sustain without AI after five years. This is why we have brought in AI even for mechanical and civil streams. If we don't train our students in the latest technologies, they will be outdated in the job market."</p>.Indian MSMEs far behind rest of the world in AI adoption.<p>As explained by the VC, the revised syllabus will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year itself.</p>.<p>"The new syllabus is completely industry-based. We have conducted several rounds of interactions before finalising the syllabus. If there is any important feedback from students and faculties, the same will be incorporated," he said. </p>.<p>When asked how AI will dominate conventional branches like mechanical and civil, Vidyashankar said, "Many types of robotics will get developed, for example, robotic automation, welding robotics. Students should know the application of these tools," he added. </p>.<p>This year, the revised curriculum will be implemented for the first and second semesters and from 2026-27, for higher semesters. </p>.<p>Welcoming the move, H N Ramesh, principal and director of Oxford College of Engineering, said, "The dean of engineering at VTU has made a detailed presentation to all principals and it was impressive. The revised syllabus is based on AI and it is really a good move by the university because the time has come when there will be only two types of people, those who know AI and those who don't".</p>.<p>"Another attractive thing is that one module in each subject will be taught by experts in the industry domain. This will prove to be a motivation for students," he said. </p>