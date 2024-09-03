Karnataka yoga guru rapes foreigner after convincing her of relationship in previous birth

The survivor said that her family originally hails from Punjab and has been living in California since 2010. “I was introduced to Pradeep Ullal through a friend in 2020, and he was conducting online yoga sessions,” she stated in her complaint.

“He touched me inappropriately, claiming that we had a relationship in our previous birth. He spoke to me spiritually, saying he was doing energy work, kundali block, and divine love, and sexually assaulted me. I returned to California and then came back on February 2, 2022, and stayed for 10 days. During the period, he raped me five to six times. I came again in July 2022 and stayed for 21 days, during which he raped me two or three times. As a result, I became pregnant. Eventually, I had a miscarriage,” she added in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have made the arrest.