Karnataka's representative in Union Cabinet: H D Kumaraswamy profile

Karnataka JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy or “Kumaranna”, as he is popular among supporters and friends, was sworn in as union cabinet minister in PM Modi’s new dispensation.
Son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy's political journey started in 1996 when he secured victory in the Kanakapura Lok Sabha seat.
Though he faced many defeats in his long career, Kumaraswamy fought and rose again. In 1999, he lost to his arch rival and Congress leader D K Shivakumar from Sathnur Assembly seat. But in 2004, he won from Ramanagara Assembly seat, where he remained undefeated till he shifted to neighbouring Channapatna constituency.
In 2006, he served as chief minister of the state from February 4, 2006, to October 9, 2007 by forging an alliance with BJP. During his tenure, he introduced “Grama Vastavaya” through which he earned the title of People’s CM.
In September 2007, amid a power-sharing agreement, he initially announced his resignation but later refused to transfer power to the BJP. Eventually, he resigned and handed over power to BJP for a brief period only to withdraw support later that lead to imposition of President's rule in the state.
He married Anita Kumaraswamy on March 13, 1986, and together they have a son named Nikhil Gowda, who is now JD(S) party state youth president.
Kumaraswamy too has faced many controversies, including allegations of bigamy, involvement in the Janthakal mining scam, and the Vishwabharathi cases. His interests initially extended beyond politics to the realm of cinema.
