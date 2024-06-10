Karnataka's representative in Union Cabinet: Pralhad Joshi profile

Pralhad Joshi held the important portfolios of coal, mines and parliamentary affairs in the outgoing Cabinet.
He has been elected to the Lok Sabha with big margins from the Dharwad constituency five consecutive terms.
In his early days, he led the 'Save Kashmir movement,' which established him as a prominent leader of the BJP in the state.
Born on 27 November, 1962, in Vijayapura, Joshi comes from a humble background. Besides his social and political interests, he is a voracious reader and has extensive interest in Indian classical music and cricket.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:31 IST