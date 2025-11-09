Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bollywood set to return to Kashmir for film shoots: Suniel Shetty

“Our Jammu and Kashmir will regain the lost glory and will remain so,” he added.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 09:34 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsbollywoodKashmirSuniel Shetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us