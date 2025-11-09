<p>Mumbai: A drone was spotted hovering over Matoshree, the Mumbai bungalow of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, prompting his party Shiv Sena (UBT) to flag concerns of security breach and spying at the home of the opposition leader. </p><p>Matoshree, located at Kherwadi in Bandra East area, is a heavily guarded residence. </p><p>Son of late Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav, who is currently an MLC, has been provided Z+ category security. </p>.'Pappu politics' intensified in Maharashtra as BJP, Uddhav Sena attack each other.<p>However, it has been learnt that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is conducting some surveys in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area.</p><p>Uddhav’s son and two-time Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the authorities for carrying out the survey "without" informing the residence.</p><p>“A drone was caught peeping into our residence this morning and when the media learnt about it, the MMRDA is saying it was a survey being done for BKC with permission of the Mumbai Police. What survey allows you to peep inside homes and fly out quickly when spotted? Why weren’t residents informed? Is MMRDA only doing surveillance of our house for the entire BKC? Also, if the police gave permission for it, why weren’t residents informed?” he said.</p><p>Aaditya further told the MMRDA to get on the ground and focus on the "sham" of its work, like the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link-Atal Setu, "which is an example of its corruption".</p><p>Thackeray aides Anil Parab and Ambadas Danve too raised the issue. </p><p>"A drone was spotted hovering over Matoshree. This raises serious concerns about a potential security breach in a high-security zone,” said Pawar, an MLC. </p><p>Parab demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension. </p><p>“Mumbai is included in the red zone under the drone policy. Yet, such drones are spotted outside the Matoshree. The appearance of such drones in the vicinity of Matoshree which is a high-security zon is a serious matter from a security perspective. Is someone mounting a surveillance on Matoshree?” asked Danve.</p>