Katti-Patil led Swabhimani panel sweeps HRECS election

<p>Belagavi: The Swabhimani Panel led by former minister A B Patil and former MP Ramesh Katti swept the elections to the Hukkeri Rural Electric Co-operative Society (HRECS), winning all 15 seats.</p><p>The opposing panel, led by Appangouda Patil and backed by Public Works Minister and District In-charge Satish Jarkiholi along with former MP Annasaheb Jolle, suffered a complete rout. Despite high-profile campaigning and alleged use of money power, the Jarkiholi-Jolle combine failed to make any impact.</p><p><strong>Power struggles and political drama</strong></p><p>The election was closely watched as a test of strength between two powerful political families in Belagavi district-- the Kattis and the Jarkiholis. A few months ago, the Jarkiholi brothers, including Satish (Congress), Balachandra and Ramesh (BJP), and independent MLC Lakhan, had joined forces with Jolle to wrest control of HRECS through strategic defections and a change in loyalties among board members.</p><p>However, their unity and aggressive campaigning did not translate into votes. Clashes between rival supporters and widespread allegations of voter inducement had made the election atmosphere tense and politically charged.</p><p><strong>Voter verdict, reactions</strong></p><p>Speaking after the victory, Ramesh Katti said the people of Hukkeri taluk had rejected the pressure tactics and financial inducements allegedly employed by the rival camp. “This victory is a reaffirmation of our bond with the people. The co-operative society was founded by Appangouda Patil, and our mission is to protect its integrity. The Katti family has always been connected with the people beyond just politics,” he said.</p><p>Taking a swipe at the opposition, Katti added that despite efforts to fill the vacuum left by late Umesh Katti, the Jarkiholi brothers and Jolle had failed to make inroads. He declared that their alliance would now focus on strengthening their base in Gokak, Arabhavi, and Nippani constituencies ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.</p><p>MLA Nikhil Katti, son of late Umesh Katti, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We have shown who is in command. The people of Hukkeri have voted with self-respect. Jolle’s misinformation campaign failed, and we will demonstrate our strength again, especially in Nippani.”</p><p>Candidates of the Swabhimani panel elected from the General category are Luv Ramesh Katti from Bellad Bagewadi, Kalagouda Basangouda Patil from Yallapur, Vinay Appayagouda Patil from Aminbhavi, Shivanand (Nandu) Shivputra Mudashi from Sankeshwar, Mahaveer Vasant Nilajgi from Hukkeri, Shivangouda Sateppa Madwal from Sultanpur, Laxman Basavaraj Munnolli from Hebbal, Kempanna Sateppa Wasedar from Hanjyanatti, Mahadev Babu Kshirsagar from Solapur.</p><p>Women’s representatives included Mehboobi Gousazam Naikwadi from Hukkeri and Mangal Gurusiddappa Mudalagi from Shindihatti. Gajanan Ningappa Kwalli from Sankeshwar was elected from the Backward Classes-A category, while Sateppa Bharmanna Nayak from Belavi represented the Backward Classes-B category. From the Scheduled Caste category, Shirmant Gangappa Sannanayak from Kanagala emerged victorious, and from the Scheduled Tribes category, Basavanni Sannappa Lankeppagol from Gutguddi was elected.</p>