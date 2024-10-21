Kavery Kutumba meet of riparian states to be held on October 22

<p>Mysuru: Kavery Kutumba, comprising farmers representatives from four states of he Cauvery River basin, will meet and discuss two major issues, concerning the river waters, on Tuesday (October 22) at the North Gate of Mysuru Palace from 11 am.</p><p>The main issues to be discussed include -- proposal for a balancing dam at Mekedatu in Karnataka or at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu, and steps to check pollution of the river water and promotion of goodwill and harmony among the farmers of the riparian states.</p><p>Speaking to DH, farmers leader Kuruburu<strong> </strong>Shantha Kumar said, the initiative was started around two decades ago, along with the leaders like the later MLA K S Puttannaiah, to promote a healthy and cordial discussion.</p>.Protest after farmer denied entry to Bengaluru's GT World Mall.<p>“Twelve members from Tamil Nadu and two members from Puducherry reached Mysuru on Monday itself and visited Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, the birthplace of the River Cauvery in Kodagu district. Two representatives from Kerala will join tomorrow. Our members from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagar districts will also attend the meeting,” he said.</p><p>“So far, 15 meetings of the Kavery Kutumba have been held and the last one was held in 2018, when the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery River water dispute was given. Earlier, we have held some of the meetings in Tamil Nadu also. After a long gap, we are hosting the meeting, in Mysuru. Farmers representatives, agriculture, irrigation and environment experts will be part of the meeting,” he said.</p>