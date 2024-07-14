KCET 2025 to have questions requiring application of mind 

Responding to public outcry over the difficulties that students faced in the 2024 KCET, Sudhakar said, “Higher officials in the KEA were not aware of the rationalisation of NCERT syllabus in the PUC, and confusion ensued as a result. We will ensure that such mistakes do not recur. A delegation of PU college lecturers called on me recently and offered suggestions on how we can change the KCET pattern.”