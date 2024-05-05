Home
KCET mess: Private schools’ body demands CID probe

In the letter, the association has suspected the involvement of private tutorials and coaching centres.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 23:23 IST
Bengaluru: The private schools' management association has demanded a CID inquiry into the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) mess.

Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has written to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar demanding a detailed inquiry covering the officials involved in KCET question paper setting process.

In the letter, the association has suspected the involvement of private tutorials and coaching centres. "Prima facie, it is proved that the question paper was set as per the syllabus followed at coaching centres. In wake of this, we demand a CID inquiry into the issue as it is directly related with the future of lakhs of poor meritorious students," the association said in the letter. 

Published 04 May 2024, 23:23 IST
