Karnataka Examinations Authority fixes weightage for sports to claim quota

Bengaluru: From this year, students claiming seats for professional courses under the sports quota need not appear for physical verification of documents. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has fixed certain weightage for each sport and the documents submitted by candidates will be verified online.
All these years, students claiming seats under the sports quota used to get priority on the basis of the sport they excelled or represented. As some students and parents challenged this in court demanding weightage, the KEA has fixed weightage for every sport - decided by the department of sports and youth empowerment. Now the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will verify the documents submitted by candidates and fix the weightage.
Explaining this, KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said, "We have fixed weightage for around 96 different sports. The students need not be present physically for verification of documents. The SAI is already on the task and we will get the verification completed soon."
This year, 3.46 lakh candidates have written the KCET and are waiting for the results.
Published 29 May 2024, 02:18 IST