Khanapur villages uphold ‘One Village, One Ganesh’ tradition

<p>Khanapur: At a time when the number of Ganesh Utsav Mandals is growing each year, several villages in Khanapur taluk are standing out by preserving a unique and unifying tradition: ‘One Village, One Ganesh’.</p><p>Rooted in the wisdom of village elders, this practice sees entire villages coming together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a single idol of Lord Ganesh. The tradition not only strengthens social bonds but also reinforces the festival’s core messages of peace, unity, and harmony.</p><p>In contrast to the increasing trend of multiple mandals competing for grandeur in urban areas, villages like Nandgad and Halashi have been faithfully observing this collective celebration for decades. Nandgad, known as the ‘karma bhoomi’ of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, has upheld the ‘One Village, One Ganesh’ tradition for over 85 years. Halashi, once the capital of the ancient Kadamba dynasty, follows the same path with equal devotion.</p><p><strong>As one community</strong></p><p>This legacy continues across numerous villages, including Gundap, Golyali, Chikka Angrolli, Halaga, Karajagi, Hattarwad, Bastwad, Mendegali, Bacholi, Vishrantwadi, Nagurda Wada, Mudekoppa, Ottali, Kansoli, Allolli, Malad, Devrai, Karanjal, Mohishet, Madwal, Machigad, and others. In each of these villages, a single pandal is erected, and residents, regardless of caste, creed, or language, come together to worship and celebrate as one community.</p><p>The spirit of unity was clearly evident in Nandgad this year, where the idol was installed at the Bazaar Peth. Over the 11-day festival, the community participates in a variety of religious and cultural programmes such as Satyanarayana Pooja, cultural performances, competitions, and prasad.</p><p><strong>Various programmes</strong></p><p>“We organised rangoli, elocution, singing, dance, dramas and many other competitions,” said Ganesh Utsav Mandal officer bearer Santosh Kirhalashi. “Ganahoma and mahaprasad were also part of the celebrations,” he added.</p><p>MLA Vithal Halgekar praised the harmony in Nandgad, noting that people who speak Kannada, Marathi, Konkani, Urdu, and Hindi live peacefully and celebrate all festivals together. “Whether it’s Ganesh Chaturthi or the birth anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna, the entire village unites,” he said.</p><p>Former MLA Aravind Patil also reflected on his tenure, recalling efforts to promote the ‘One Village, One Ganesh’ model across the taluk. “We were able to convince many Mandals to adopt the idea, and now more than 100 villages have embraced this collective celebration,” he stated.</p><p>Anand Nagnur, a resident of Halashi, emphasised the deep roots of the tradition. “This practice has been part of our village culture since our ancestors’ time. People of all religions and communities come together, and we all feel blessed by Lord Ganesh.”</p><p>As the festival celebrations in urban areas continue to expand and modernise, the villages of Khanapur taluk offer a powerful reminder of how unity, simplicity, and shared traditions can keep the true spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi alive.</p>