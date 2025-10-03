Kharge undergoes pacemaker procedure, to start work soon

<p>Bengaluru: A day after he underwent pacemaker implantation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he intends to start his work schedule soon.</p>.<p>The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city’s M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday and underwent the procedure on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“My sincere thanks to the Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude,” Kharge said on X. “I intend to start my work schedule soon.”</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery. “Praying for his continued well-being and long life,” Modi said in a tweet. </p>.<p>Kharge’s son, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, said it was a “short and minor procedure” after which the Congress leader was stable. “He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements,” Priyank said. </p>.<p>According to Priyank, Kharge felt short of breath during his regular physiotherapy session. “It was unusual. So, he himself decided to get it checked. An angiogram showed there was an erratic heart rate,” he said. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge and checked on him Wednesday. </p>