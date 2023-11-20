KIADB withdraws show cause notice ArcelorMittal, SC told

The court said the prayer made by the steel company stood "worked out" as show cause notice has been withdrawn. "No purpose would be served to keep the matter alive," the court said.

Earlier, the steel producer has told the court that in view of the changed scenario, the petitioner is not desirous of keeping the land and will return the entire land of 2643 acres for the plant.

The amount paid of Rs 267 crores can also be forfeited by KIADB, it said.

The court had then asked KIADB to respond to the plea.

On February 5, 2023, the Supreme Court has ordered ArcelorMittal to pay enhanced compensation of more than Rs 30 lakh each for about 300 acres of land acquired by KIADB in 2010 for setting up a steel plant of the company at Ballari.

A group of farmers had then approached the top court against a decision to re-examine their plea for enhanced compensation for their land out of 4865.64 acres acquired in Ballari.