KMF seeks removal of 731 trees to set up new plant

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producer's Federation Ltd (KMF) has requested permission to axe 731 trees at its Addiganahalli facility near Hesaraghatta, Rajanukunte, to construct a milk pouch manufacturing plant.
KMF has written to the Forest Department, seeking clearance to remove the trees in the vacant area adjacent to the Cattle Feed Unit in Addiganahalli.
"For the past four decades, the unit has been supplying cattle feed to meet the demands of dairy farmers from Bengaluru and Kolar. We have proposed to establish a milk packet manufacturing unit in the vacant area, which necessitates the removal of these trees," the federation said.
The majority of the trees to be felled are eucalyptus (531), followed by teak (136), neem (16), and other species. KMF intends to utilise the firewood from these trees for its boilers in the feeding plant.