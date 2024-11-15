Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Knives out as Congress leader seeks disciplinary action against Karnataka Minister Zameer

Karnataka Congress vice-president A R M Hussain has shot off a damning letter to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar against Zameer.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 14:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 14:41 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us