Kolar: Muniyappa hints at sabotage

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday said the Congress should pull up those responsible for the party candidate’s defeat in Kolar, a seat he represented seven times.
Congress’ K V Gowtham lost to Mallesh Babu of the JD(S). Gowtham was a consensus candidate following a tussle between Muniyappa and his rival faction within Congress led by former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. Muniyappa wanted the ticket for his son-in-law, which his rivals opposed.
"Those who had taken responsibility of victory…those who opposed the ticket to my family member…they should answer,” Muniyappa said.
"As a loyal party soldier, I took part in campaigning. There was no sabotage from my end. Everyone knows who is responsible for the defeat. The party should pull them up,” he said.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:35 IST