Kota Srinivas Poojary demands probe into Hariprasad's 'possible Godhra-like incident in Karnataka' statement

Opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday demanded a probe into MLC B K Hariprasad's statement claiming "possibility of Godhra-like incident" taking place in Karnataka during the run-up to consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"If Godhra-like tragedy repeats then Congress which has opposed the construction of Ram Mandir since the beginning will be held responsible," Poojary said.