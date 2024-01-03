Kota Srinivas Poojary demands probe into Hariprasad's 'possible Godhra-like incident in Karnataka' statement

Opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday demanded a probe into MLC B K Hariprasad's statement claiming "possibility of Godhra-like incident" taking place in Karnataka during the run-up to consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
"If Godhra-like tragedy repeats then Congress which has opposed the construction of Ram Mandir since the beginning will be held responsible," Poojary said.
"Government funds were not utilised for construction of Ram Mandir. There is no direct involvement of the government. The temple was constructed by raising donations from devotees. A few have been terming it as BJP's Ram Mandir for political purposes," he said.