KPSC exam candidates protest against delay of OMR sheets distribution

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan visited the examination centre and apprised the candidates that the delay was due to boxes containing OMR sheets changing classrooms.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 12:18 IST

Belagavi: Candidates appearing for the KPSC examination staged protest against delay in distribution of OMR sheets for 15 minutes suspecting leak of question papers on Tuesday.

Examination centre in Anjuman College was opposite Deputy Commissioner office and candidates demanded the the official arrive at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan visited the examination centre and apprised the candidates that the delay was due to boxes containing OMR sheets changing classrooms.

They would be given additional time to write the examination and also action will be taken against officials responsible for the changing the boxes.

Published 27 August 2024, 12:18 IST
